hep global GmbH / Key word(s): Agreement/Financing

hep global GmbH wins financial investor FH Capital to strengthen US business

22.05.2026 / 17:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

hep global GmbH wins financial investor FH Capital to strengthen US business

Güglingen, 22 May 2026 – hep global GmbH (hep global), an international solar specialist, has won the financial investor FH Capital to finance its US business. The mezzanine capital provided will flow into the US subsidiary HEP Solar Holdings USA, LLC, and ensure the independent financing of the business in the USA. Initially, the partnership will co-finance an initial portfolio of 11 projects with 200 MW. Further financing is being planned – which will enable the consistent implementation of the US pipeline and thus indirectly create greater financing leeway for the other companies in the Group. With the entry of FH Capital, hep global not only strengthens its capital base, but also gains access to an established international network. FH Capital is a leading private equity firm focused on clean energy investments in the United States. FH Capital has a diversified portfolio through investments in Solar Module manufacturing and supply chain components, battery energy storage products and project developers. With the agreement, hep global reaffirms the long-term prospects and growth opportunities in the US market, which has proven challenging over the past two years. hep global has reacted to the changed market conditions and sharpened its business model accordingly. The focus is increasingly on so-called distributed generation projects, smaller, decentralized solar parks in the immediate vicinity of the place of consumption with faster implementation and higher market demand. "The fact that we were able to gain a strategic partner in this challenging environment underlines the confidence in the sustainability and future viability of our business model," says Christian Hamann, CEO of the hep global Group. "The U.S. solar market continues to be of great strategic importance to us, as demand for low-cost solar energy remains high due to growing energy demand." The strengthened financing structure will also realign hep global's ongoing refinancing processes. The banks Clarksons Securities AS and SB1 Markets AS continue to be mandated to review suitable refinancing options. Galibier Strategic Advisors acted as financial advisor to hep global in the transaction with FH Capital.

About the hep global Group

The hep global Group is the specialist for solar parks. For over 15 years, the owner-managed company from Baden-Württemberg has been developing, building and operating solar parks, mainly in Europe, Japan and North America. The company covers the entire value chain of solar energy: from project development to construction and long-term operation. The hep global Group employs around 200 people worldwide with subsidiaries in Germany, Poland, Italy, Japan, the USA and Canada.

Press Contact:

Evelyn Kilinc

Römerstraße 3

74363 Güglingen

Tel.: +49 7135 93446-759

E-Mail:...al



Investor contact:

Christian Hamann

Römerstraße 3

74363 Güglingen

Tel.: +49 7135 93446-0

E-Mail:...al



Financial press contact:

Frank Ostermair, Linh Chung

IR4value GmbH

Karl-Hromadnik-Str. 14

81241 München

Tel.: +49 211 178047-20

E-Mail:...

22.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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