Rahul Gandhi A 'Liability For India,' Says Assam BJP MLA, Slams Lop

Assam BJP Leaders Slam Rahul Gandhi

BJP leader Bhupen Kumar Borah on Friday slammed Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his criticism of the government policies and questioning the Prime Minister's handling of foreign policy and economic risks. "Rahul Gandhi wanted to become the PM of the country. He is not the PM because the people of the country do not want him to be. PM Modi became the Prime Minister three times because the people wanted him to become the Prime Minister. He is becoming even less liked, given the words he uses for our PM," Borah told ANI.

Meanwhile, Assam BJP MLA Diplu Ranjan Sarma also criticised Rahul Gandhi, calling him "a liability for India" and alleging that his remarks posed a "threat to the country's integrity". "Rahul Gandhi is now a liability for India. He is the LoP but a threat to the integrity of India... This is my personal opinion that maybe he is not in his right mind when he makes such statements... We condemn the words used by him for PM Narendra Modi," said Diplu Ranjan Sarma.

Context of Gandhi's Criticism

His remarks came amid continued political sparring over Rahul Gandhi's recent criticism of the government, where the Congress leader warned of an "economic storm" due to global tensions and questioned the Prime Minister's handling of foreign policy and economic risks.

Rahul Gandhi also criticised the Prime Minister's recent five-nation visit, including a widely discussed "Melody moment" during which PM Modi gifted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a packet of "Melody" toffees during their meeting in Rome.

Gandhi Doubles Down on 'Traitor' Jibe

Re-invoking his "traitor" jibe against PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said he would not apologise for his remarks. "Listen up, RSS folks. I will never apologise, and I say it again: Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are traitors, because they have attacked the Constitution. I am not afraid of you people," Gandhi asserted. (ANI)

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