Joint Statement On The June 2026 U.S.-Japan Extended Deterrence Dialogue

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America and Japan on the occasion of the U.S.-Japan Extended Deterrence Dialogue.

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Japan hosted the United States for an Extended Deterrence Dialogue (EDD) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tokyo from June 8-9, 2026. The Department of State and Department of War co-chaired for the United States, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense co-chaired for Japan. The delegations included participants from the Japan Joint Staff, U.S. Joint Staff, U.S. Strategic Command, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and U.S. Forces Japan.

The United States reaffirmed its commitment to the defense of Japan, using the full range of U.S. defense capabilities, including nuclear. Japan reaffirmed its support to U.S. forces and operations that maintain peace, and this support contributes to deterrence by denial. The delegations discussed U.S. efforts to modernize and adapt U.S. nuclear forces, as well as Japan's defense policy and capabilities, due to increasing regional nuclear threats. The Japanese side provided an update on the ongoing formulation of its National Security Strategy, National Defense Strategy, and Defense Buildup Program.

The delegations committed to continue discussions on these issues to strengthen coordination and interoperability, as well as strategic messaging. Japan strongly encouraged the U.S. pursuit of multilateral strategic stability talks to help avert a nuclear arms race, address concerns about nuclear testing, reduce nuclear risks, and bolster transparency, including through arms control dialogues with China and Russia.

Both delegations discussed China's dramatic and opaque nuclear weapons buildup and rejected Russia's notion that the DPRK's pursuit of nuclear weapons was a closed issue. They reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of the DPRK.

The U.S. and Japanese delegations conducted a routine tabletop exercise. The delegations visited Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's Yokosuka Base and observed the JS Kirishima.

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