Kazakhstan, Netherlands Agree On Joint Projects Worth 160 Mln Euros

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Kazakhstan and the Netherlands have agreed to implement joint projects worth 160 million euros, Trend reports via Kazakhstan's Ministry of Trade and Integration.

The agreements were reached following the Kazakhstan–Netherlands Business Forum held during a working visit of Kazakhstan's Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev to the Netherlands.

The forum took place on the sidelines of GreenTech Amsterdam 2026, which brought together more than 500 companies and organizations from over 40 countries, while visitors attended from 120 countries worldwide.

"Today's agreements confirm the high level of mutual interest among businesses of our two countries. Kazakhstan is ready to expand supplies of high-quality products to European markets and create favorable conditions for the implementation of investment projects involving Dutch partners," Shakkaliyev said.

--