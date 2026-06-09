The Florida Residency Rule That Can Erase Property Taxes After 25 Years

MENAFN - Saving Advice) At the time of writing, the property tax rate in Florida is approximately 0.75% to 0.82%. For a median-valued home in the state, this means residents are shelling out roughly $2,300 to $3,200 annually. On top of that, the Sunshine State has one of the highest populations of seniors aged 65+, meaning many residents are living on a fixed income. Coming up with a few thousand dollars can seem impossible, especially with rising costs left and right these days. That said, Florida (along with a number of other states) has property tax breaks for older adults living there. Here is what you need to know about the residency rule that can erase property taxes after just 25 years.

The Little-Known 25-Year Residency Exemption

Florida allows counties and municipalities to offer an additional homestead exemption for certain long-term senior residents.

The phrase“property taxes erased” often creates confusion among homeowners. In reality, the exemption typically applies only to the portion of taxes levied by the participating city or county that adopted the ordinance. School district taxes, special assessments, and other local charges may still appear on the annual bill. Depending on where someone lives, however, the savings can still be substantial enough to feel like their property taxes have virtually disappeared.

To qualify, homeowners generally must be at least 65 years old, have maintained the property as their permanent residence for at least 25 years, meet household income requirements, and have qualified for a homestead exemption. The property's market value must also have been below a specified threshold when the exemption was first granted.

In jurisdictions that have adopted the provision, the exemption can eliminate the local government's portion of property taxes on the home. That doesn't always mean the entire tax bill disappears, but it can significantly reduce what homeowners owe each year.

The Requirements That Trip Up Many Applicants

One of the biggest misconceptions is that simply living in Florida for 25 years automatically qualifies someone for the benefit. The law requires that the homeowner maintain the property as a permanent residence for at least 25 years, not merely reside somewhere in the state.

Applicants must also satisfy income limitations that are adjusted periodically and must already receive Florida's homestead exemption. Many counties require annual verification of household income to maintain eligibility. Missing paperwork or assuming the exemption renews automatically can cause homeowners to lose valuable savings.

One important detail often overlooked is that not every city or county participates in the long-term residency exemption program. Florida law authorizes local governments to adopt the exemption, but implementation remains optional.

As a result, two homeowners with nearly identical circumstances may receive different tax benefits depending on where they live. Some municipalities offer generous exemptions, while others provide only the standard homestead benefits.

Checking directly with your local property appraiser remains the best way to determine what programs are available in your area.

The Smart Move for Long-Term Florida Homeowners

If you've owned and lived in the same Florida home for decades, now is the perfect time to review your property tax exemptions. Many homeowners focus only on their annual tax bill and never investigate whether additional benefits are available. A quick conversation with your county property appraiser could uncover savings you didn't realize existed. Even if you don't currently qualify, understanding the requirements can help you prepare for future eligibility. In an era of rising housing costs, every dollar saved on property taxes can help strengthen long-term financial security.

Have you lived in the same Florida home for decades, or have you benefited from a property tax exemption? Share your experience in the comments below.