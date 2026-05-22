Baku Call To Action Aims To Strengthen Climate Resilience Of Housing Supply Systems

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Baku Call to Action, which serves as the final document of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, aims to adapt housing systems to climate change and protect vulnerable communities, Trend reports.

"Climate impacts are accelerating housing insecurity and displacement, disproportionately affecting communities already facing social, economic and environmental precarity across neighbourhoods, cities and regions. Repeated floods, droughts, biodiversity loss, pollution, extreme heat, and worsening air quality are having devastating impacts on public health, ecosystems, livelihoods, livability, and overall quality of life. We call for housing systems that strengthen climate resilience, preserve biodiversity and mitigate harmful impacts through nature-based, community-led and locally grounded solutions, committed to climate justice and supported by environmentally conscious urbanization and planning. We call for strengthening people-led localized, indigenous and traditional practices along with national and local government interventions towards resilient infrastructure, renewable energy, basic services, disaster preparedness and prevention, livelihoods and social networks," the document states.

In addition, the text of the Baku Call to Action emphasizes the necessity of integrating ecological approaches into long-term development processes.

"We call for integrated housing approaches that link humanitarian response, recovery and long-term development, advancing climateresilient and people-centred urban recovery in fragile and post-conflict settings and facilitating their access to development and climate finance," the document reads.

The thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) was held in Baku from May 17 to May 22.

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