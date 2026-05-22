'No Talent, No Ratings, No Life': Trump Slams Stephen Colbert As 'Dead Person', Hails End Of 'Late Show'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump welcomed the conclusion of The Late Show on Friday and criticised its host, Stephen Colbert, as the long-running program ended its decade-long run after being cancelled by CBS.

The show was reportedly scrapped after Colbert mocked the network over a $16 million settlement with Trump related to allegations of“malicious editing” of an interview involving his Democratic election rival Kamala Harris. Trump has frequently attacked Colbert and other mainstream late-night hosts, accusing them of bias and targeting him through their commentary.

“Colbert is finally finished at CBS. Amazing that he lasted so long! No talent, no ratings, no life. He was like a dead person,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Friday.“You could take any person off of the street and they would be better than this total jerk. Thank goodness he's finally gone!”

See the post here

CBS has insisted the decision to cancel "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," the ratings leader in the time slot, was purely financial -- and was unrelated to lobbying efforts by its parent company Paramount to win government approval for its $8.4 billion merger with Skydance Media.

| Stephen Colbert signs off 'The Late Show' tonight after 11-year run

According to AP, the final broadcast featured several surprise appearances. Stephen Colbert's monologue was briefly interrupted by Bryan Cranston, Paul Rudd, and Tim Meadows, who jokingly acted annoyed that they were not his final guests. Meadows humorously remarked,“You know what? You got what you deserved.”

The episode also included comedic moments from celebrities in the audience during Colbert's last“Meanwhile” segment, including Tig Notaro and Ryan Reynolds.

Later, Colbert performed a relaxed rendition of Elvis Costello's“Jump Up” alongside Costello, former bandleader Jon Batiste, and current bandleader Louis Cato. The group, joined by Paul McCartney and the house band, then closed the show with a performance of“Hello, Goodbye.”

| Kimmel and Fallon 'next to go': Donald Trump as CBS axes Colbert's The Late Show

Afterward, staff members and audience members-including Colbert's wife, Evie McGee Colbert-filled the stage as Colbert handed Paul McCartney the symbolic honour of switching off the building's power. The theater was then shown being drawn into a vortex and transforming into a snow globe.

Colbert's show ends after 11 seasons

CBS announced last summer that Colbert's show would end, citing economic reasons after 11 seasons. But Colbert was the ratings leader in late-night TV. Many - including Colbert - expressed skepticism that President Donald Trump's repeated criticism of the show wasn't a factor. Trump's name on Thursday never came up.

| Jimmy Kimmel calls for CBS boycott after Stephen Colbert's final 'Late Show'

The decision to shutter the show came after parent company Paramount's $16 million settlement of Trump's lawsuit over a“60 Minutes” interview as Paramount awaited his administration's approval of a pending sale to Skydance Media. Colbert had called it a“big fat bribe.” On Thursday, he showed a clip of a sympathetic dolphin clicking with the subtitle:“It was a financial decision.”

(With inputs from agencies)