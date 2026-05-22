Mimi Chakraborty Net Worth: Inside Her Luxury Lifestyle, Career, Movie Fees

Mimi Chakraborty Net Worth: From blockbuster Bengali films to Parliament and social media fame, Mimi Chakraborty has built a strong identity beyond entertainment, along with an impressive financial portfolio

Mimi Chakraborty has successfully balanced glamour, fame and financial growth over the years. As of 2025, her estimated net worth stands at around ₹2.43 crore. Her earnings mainly come from films, endorsements, social media collaborations and her former political career.

The actress owns valuable assets, including gold worth nearly ₹8.85 lakh and bank deposits reportedly exceeding ₹71 lakh. She also owns a stylish property in Kolkata valued at around ₹1.19 crore. While she enjoys financial success, she also has liabilities, including a vehicle loan of approximately ₹19 lakh.

Despite stepping away from active politics, Mimi continues to remain financially secure thanks to her consistent presence in the entertainment industry and digital space.

Before becoming one of Bengal's most recognised faces, Mimi Chakraborty started her journey as a model. She gained massive popularity with the television show Gaaner Oparey and later entered films with Bapi Bari Jaa.

Over the years, she delivered several successful Bengali films including Bojhena Shey Bojhena, Gangster, Crisscross and Dracula Sir. Industry reports suggest she charges between ₹30 lakh and ₹50 lakh per movie, placing her among the top-paid Bengali actresses.

In 2019, she entered politics as a candidate of the All India Trinamool Congress and won the Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat. Her tenure as a Member of Parliament added both visibility and income to her career. However, in 2024, she announced her decision to leave politics.

Apart from films, Mimi earns significantly through Instagram promotions, paid collaborations and endorsement campaigns. With millions of followers online, she remains a favourite choice for lifestyle and beauty brands.

Mimi Chakraborty is known for her elegant lifestyle and fashion-forward image. Her Kolkata residence reflects her taste for modern interiors and comfort. She is also often seen travelling to exotic destinations and attending premium fashion and entertainment events.

The actress reportedly owns luxury cars, including an Audi Q3 and a Mercedes-Benz, adding to her glamorous public persona. Her social media presence further strengthens her brand image, making her one of the most influential celebrities in Bengali entertainment.

Even after leaving politics, Mimi's popularity has remained steady. With films, endorsements and digital influence continuing to grow, her overall net worth is expected to rise further in the coming years.