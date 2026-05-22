Ukraine's State Migration Service Rejects Claims Of Mass Influx Of Workers From Asia And Africa

MENAFN - UkrinForm) She said this in an interview with the Glavcom news outlet, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ukrainian Interior Ministry's Communications Department.

"Statements circulating in the public sphere about an alleged massive inflow of labor migrants from countries in Asia and Africa into Ukraine have no factual basis," Naumenko said.

She stressed that the migration situation in Ukraine remains under control and noted that claims about "uncontrolled labor migration" distort the real picture.

According to the agency, there are currently no signs of a sharp or systemic increase in the number of foreign labor migrants in Ukraine.

Naumenko added that the key factor shaping current migration processes remains Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, which has caused the large-scale displacement of Ukrainian citizens abroad.

The State Migration Service said that assessments of migration trends are based on official statistics and analytical data "rather than emotional or politicized statements."

Ukraine warns UN of massive migration crisis triggered by Russian war

Earlier, migration policy expert Andrii Haidutskyi said that despite widespread claims on social media about a supposed mass influx of workers from Asia and Africa, the actual figures show the opposite: the number of foreigners coming to work in Ukraine is now significantly lower than before Russia's full-scale invasion.

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