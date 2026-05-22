Azerbaijan Bets On Social Well-Being And Climate Sustainability For Planning Urban Dev't

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Urban development should be planned taking into account the principles of social well-being and climate sustainability, Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Rashad Ismayilov said at an event titled“Strategic Environmental Assessment as a tool for achieving climate targets in urban planning” in Baku within the framework of the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

He noted that in modern times, the acceleration of urbanization, climate change, and environmental problems have pushed states to adopt more sustainable and long-term approaches.

According to the minister, the consequences of climate change are felt all over the world: droughts, water shortages, extreme natural phenomena - forest fires, floods, sea level rise, reduction of inland water bodies, melting glaciers, as well as land degradation and loss of biodiversity are the most obvious examples of these impacts. Cities are also affected by these phenomena.

"The development of cities and the provision of housing must now be planned not only in terms of economic indicators, but also taking into account the principles of environmental protection, social well-being, and climate sustainability.

The introduction of "green" technologies, efficient use of energy, as well as the transition to a circular economy and digital governance are necessary to meet the needs of current and future generations," he added.

Today marks the final day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

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