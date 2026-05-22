Chand Mera Dil FIRST Review: Ananya Panday, Lakshya's Romance Drama Is Frustrating Yet Rewarding

Chand Mera Dil FIRST Review: Love stories often end at the happily-ever-after moment. Chand Mera Dil dares to explore what comes after romance fades, and while the journey is messy and uneven, it still leaves behind an emotional impact

Chand Mera Dil begins with a familiar college romance between Chandni and Aarav, played by Ananya Panday and Lakshya. Their chemistry-heavy campus love story is filled with sugary conversations and exaggerated romantic moments that often feel forced instead of heartfelt.

The early portions of the film are overloaded with cringe-worthy dialogue and unrealistic interactions, making it difficult to emotionally invest in the couple. The romance lacks natural warmth, and despite the film's attempts to create a dreamy atmosphere, the emotional connection never fully lands during the first half.

Still, the story deserves credit for attempting something beyond a conventional fairytale romance.

The movie becomes far more engaging after the couple enters married life. An unexpected pregnancy, emotional pressure, responsibilities, and unresolved frustrations slowly turn their relationship complicated and painful.

Director Vivek Soni handles the post-marriage conflicts with more maturity than the romantic portions. The emotional breakdown of the relationship feels believable, especially when the narrative explores anger, disappointment, and the consequences of one violent moment.

This shift gives the film emotional depth. The drama becomes intense, layered, and surprisingly relatable. However, the film stretches its climax longer than necessary, which weakens the overall impact by the end.

Lakshya delivers the strongest performance in the film. He brings sincerity and vulnerability to Aarav, especially during emotionally heavy scenes. His breakdowns feel raw and convincing, helping the audience stay connected even when the screenplay struggles.

Ananya Panday performs decently in dramatic moments and looks comfortable on screen, but the romantic chemistry between the leads remains inconsistent. Their emotional scenes work better than their love story itself, which is unusual for a romantic drama.

The music by Sachin-Jigar adds some emotional support to the narrative. Songs like Ishaq Nibhaavan and the title track leave a pleasant impression, even if the soundtrack never reaches the unforgettable level the film seems to aim for.

Final Verdict

Chand Mera Dil is frustrating, uneven, and occasionally exhausting, but it also has moments of honesty that stay with you. Beneath the awkward romance and stretched storytelling lies a film trying to say something meaningful about love, mistakes, marriage, and forgiveness.

It may not completely succeed, but its emotional ambition makes it worth watching at least once.

ALSO READ: 'Chand Mera Dil' trailer: Ananya Panday, Lakshya's emotional romance