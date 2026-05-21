Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Terry Isson

Terry Isson


2026-05-21 10:05:19
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Lecturer in Marine Science, University of Waikato
Profile Articles

Terry Isson is the lead PI of the Earth Life Interactions research group based in Tauranga. His research focuses on developing a deeper understanding of global biogeochemical cycles and climate. This is carried out by integrating field, petrographic, geochemical and laboratory work with numerical models, to test hypotheses of global change that concern the co-evolution of microbial life and its environment. By understanding the mechanisms that give rise to planetary climate stability, Terry is looking to harness natural Earth system for large scale carbon capture.

Experience
  • –present Senior Lecturer, University of Waikato
Education
  • 2019 Yale University (PhD), Geochemistry

The Conversation

MENAFN21052026000199003603ID1111153578



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search