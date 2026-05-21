Terry Isson
- Senior Lecturer in Marine Science, University of Waikato
Terry Isson is the lead PI of the Earth Life Interactions research group based in Tauranga. His research focuses on developing a deeper understanding of global biogeochemical cycles and climate. This is carried out by integrating field, petrographic, geochemical and laboratory work with numerical models, to test hypotheses of global change that concern the co-evolution of microbial life and its environment. By understanding the mechanisms that give rise to planetary climate stability, Terry is looking to harness natural Earth system for large scale carbon capture.Experience
- –present Senior Lecturer, University of Waikato
- 2019 Yale University (PhD), Geochemistry
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