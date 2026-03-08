T20 WC: 'When Someone Is Not Doing Well, You Spend Time With Him' - SKY Highlights Team Culture Behind India's Title Win

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, March 9 (IANS) India captain Suryakumar Yadav emphasised the importance of backing players during difficult phases, saying trust and support within the dressing room played a key role in India's triumphant campaign at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

After India defeated New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Suryakumar reflected on the culture the team has built over the last two years, one that prioritises communication, belief, and standing by teammates when they are struggling.

“When someone is not doing well, you try to spend time with him, take him out for dinner, talk to him. Because those are the players who, at the right time, will do something special for you, like how Abhishek did just now, and Sanju did in the last three games.”

The India skipper explained that the team's success stems from players understanding their roles and responding positively to the brand of cricket the management wants to play.

“Each player, all of them, played to their role. I mean, very happy. Obviously, very happy because the way they played, they responded really well throughout the last two years. The way the brand of cricket that we wanted to play.”

Suryakumar noted that building strong personal connections within the squad is just as important as on-field performances. According to him, spending time with teammates outside cricket helps create trust, which often translates into match-winning contributions when the pressure is highest.

He also stressed the need for open communication inside the dressing room, saying every player must feel comfortable expressing their views.

“I think freedom of speech in the dressing room is very, very important for me. And obviously, Gauti Bhai will agree with me as well. Because if you don't listen to everyone, you can't take everyone together and win a trophy.”

The captain also thanked fans across India and around the world for their unwavering support throughout the tournament.

“Obviously, I just wanted to say thank you for keeping us, all the players, and the support staff in their prayers. Everyone wanted to win this World Cup. No team has done this before on home soil. I'm sure it will be a special feeling for all the Indians in India and all over the world.”