Complaint Filed Against Bengali Actors Over Alleged Remarks On 2021 Post-Poll Violence

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 21 (IANS) A complaint has been filed against Bengali actors Parambrata Chatterjee and Swastika Mukherjee with Kolkata Police, accusing them of inciting post-poll violence in 2021 through a social media post.

Lawyer Joydeep Sen filed a complaint against the two actors at Gariahat police station on Thursday.

Following the development, there was no response from the two actors in this regard.

Five years ago, the controversy began around two comments made by Parambrata and Swastika on social media after the state Assembly elections.

The results of the 2021 elections were declared on May 2.

On that day, Parambrata allegedly made a controversial comment on social media.

Swastika agreed with it by making a counter comment.

According to the complainant lawyer, Parambrata and Swastika incited post-poll violence through those comments.

Joydeep also alleged that these comments heated the atmosphere in the state.

He said, "A case has already been filed against Parambrata Chatterjee and Swastika Mukherjee under Section 107 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Their comments incited the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, rape and molestation of BJP women workers, and the violence committed by the Trinamool Congress in 2021."

The lawyer alleged that many people were influenced by Parambrata and Swastika's comments, as they were influential figures in society, and tortured BJP workers at that time.

He alleged that they incited murder, rape, and arson as well.

It is worth noting that BJP MLA and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh had called a meeting at Technicians Studio on Wednesday.

Parambrata was also present there.

The actor spoke about how he had to support the previous Trinamool Congress government under pressure from former state minister Aroop Biswas and his brother Swarup Biswas.

He said, "That day, I did everything by looking at the face of my new-born child and gritting my teeth. There was no other way. I did not come here to take personal revenge against anyone. But since I consider you a family member, I shared the personal insult. May such a situation not arise in the future."

A video clip of this statement has also gone viral on social media, with many slamming the actor for changing colours so soon.

Soon after making such a comment, a complaint was filed against him.