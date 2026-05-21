Supriya Pathak Kapur Unveils Directorial Debut 'Our Story' At Cannes

Indian actor Supriya Pathak Kapur will make her directorial debut with 'Our Story,' a loose biographical feature co-written with her daughter, Sanah Kapur, reported Variety. The project was unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. It is developed as a collaboration between her banner Rabasusah and Australian production company Films and Casting Temple. Australian-Indian filmmaker Anupam Sharma boards as lead producer. Ruhaan Kapur will serve as associate director and creative producer.

A Multi-Generational Family Story

According to the outlet, the film draws on the lives of three women across three generations of Pathak Kapur's family: herself, her mother, the thespian Dina Pathak, and her daughter Sanah Kapur, who shares the screenplay credit. 'Our Story' will be packaged with heads of departments from both India and Australia and positioned for international sales and distribution.

'Deeply Personal' Directorial Debut

"'Our Story' is deeply personal to me. It draws from memory, family, womanhood and the emotional inheritance that shapes who we become. To begin my journey as a director with a story so close to my heart, and to do so as an India-Australia collaboration, makes this all the more meaningful," Said Pathak Kapur as quoted by Variety.

Global Reach and Distribution

Forum Films has acquired theatrical distribution rights in Australia, New Zealand and Canada. The film is set to make its first market outing at the Toronto Market under TIFF in September.

Pathak Kapur is an Indian actress who is known for her performances in 'Kalyug', 'Bazaar,' 'Khichdi' and 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.' Whereas Sanah Kapur's work includes 'Shaandaar,' 'Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi' and 'Saroj Ka Rishta.'

Fostering India-Australia Screen Ties

"Supriya Pathak Kapur is one of the finest actors India has produced, and her move into direction with a story of this intimacy and scale is exciting in every way. We are proud to collaborate with her team and her new company and help shape 'Our Story' as a genuinely international film from the ground up," filmmaker Anupam Sharma said.

The project marks a further step for Temple in building screen collaborations between India and Australia. (ANI)

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