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West Bengal Hands Over 27 Km Land To BSF For Border Fencing In Murshidabad Big Boost To Security


2026-05-21 08:45:30
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Description: In a major move to strengthen border security, the West Bengal government has handed over 27 km of land in Murshidabad to the BSF for fencing along the India-Bangladesh border. This step aims to curb infiltration, smuggling, and illegal crossings.

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AsiaNet News

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