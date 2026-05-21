Hamas Terrorist Caught Arming Children Near Gaza School Human Shields Exposed #Shorts

Shocking footage exposes how Hamas terrorists in Gaza use children as human shields. A Hamas operative is seen bringing weapons to kids 'playing' near a school. This reveals the brutal reality of how terrorist groups endanger Palestinian children for propaganda and warfare. Share if you stand against using kids as shields.

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