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Hamas Terrorist Caught Arming Children Near Gaza School Human Shields Exposed #Shorts


2026-05-21 07:45:28
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Shocking footage exposes how Hamas terrorists in Gaza use children as human shields. A Hamas operative is seen bringing weapons to kids 'playing' near a school. This reveals the brutal reality of how terrorist groups endanger Palestinian children for propaganda and warfare. Share if you stand against using kids as shields.

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AsiaNet News

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