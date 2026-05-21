Qatar Affirms Ongoing Efforts At Regional, International Levels For Conflict Prevention And Mitigation, Root Causes Solutions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

New York: The State of Qatar affirmed its continued efforts at the regional and international levels in the areas of conflict prevention and reduction, addressing root causes, mediation and peacebuilding, and humanitarian diplomacy, aimed at strengthening efforts to maintain international peace and security.

This came in a statement by the State of Qatar, delivered by HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations (UN) Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, before the Security Council's open debate on the protection of civilians in armed conflict, at the UN headquarters in New York.

Her Excellency explained that the annual discussion held again to highlight the urgent humanitarian and legal duty to protect civilians and to renew Qatar's firm commitments under international humanitarian law, noting that the picture reflected in the Secretary-General's report remains alarming, as the suffering of civilians, especially women and children, continues in the context of armed conflicts around the world, including the escalation of attacks on medical personnel and health facilities in clear violation of Security Council Resolution 2286 on the protection of health care in armed conflicts, whose tenth anniversary coincides with the holding of this discussion.

Her Excellency said that the current period is witnessing blatant violations of international law and international humanitarian law, and a continuous escalation of humanitarian and economic challenges, especially the disruption of maritime navigation through vital international corridors, particularly the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz by the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has negatively impacted civilian supply chains and energy and food markets, and contributed to rising prices of basic commodities, exacerbating food insecurity and increasing the burdens on fragile states and communities.

HE affirmed that the State of Qatar reiterates its position that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz by the Islamic Republic of Iran constitutes a dangerous precedent and a clear violation of international law, as well as a direct threat to global security, supply chains, energy, and food. In this regard, the State of Qatar emphasizes the need to reopen the Strait, remove the naval mines, and stop imposing illegal fees on commercial vessels, to guarantee freedom of navigation in accordance with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and Security Council Resolution 522, and UN Security Council Resolution 2817, Her Excellency added.

In this context, HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the UN reiterated the State of Qatar's appreciation and support for the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and all parties involved in mediation and good offices, stressing its support for mediation efforts aimed at ending the crisis through peaceful means.