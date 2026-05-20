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Sara Ali

Sara Ali


2026-05-20 08:05:47
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Research Fellow and Academic Database Advisor, Auckland University of Technology
Profile Articles

I am a Researcher and an Academic Database Advisor at the Department of Finance, Auckland University of Technology. My role is very diversified and challenging. It involves teaching leading financial databases and software, where every day is a new challenge, whether it is data collection, functionality or analytics. My research interest includes asset pricing, financial risk management, investments, hedge funds, and financial econometrics, and recent research focuses on economic policy uncertainty and institutional investors' behaviour.

Experience
  • –present Research Fellow & Academic Database Advisor, Auckland University of Technology
Education
  • 2015 University of Karachi, Pakistan, PhD

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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