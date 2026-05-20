PM Modi's First Bilateral Italy Visit Critical For Ties, Says MEA

Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Sibi George, on Wednesday said that this was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first bilateral visit to Italy and third overall, and it comes at a critical juncture in the ties between both nations. George, while addressing the press in the Special Briefing on the visit of Prime Minister to Italy, said that PM Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had a one-on-one meeting focusing on bilateral relations as well as key regional and global developments. "Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, has been on a visit to Italy for May 19 and 20 at the invitation of the Italian Prime Minister, Madam Meloni. This is Prime Minister Modi's first bilateral visit to Italy and third overall. The Prime Minister is coming at a time when there is significant momentum in our bilateral relationships. Both Prime Ministers have already met six times since 2023," he said.

PM's Arrival and High-Level Meetings

PM Modi, George said, was greeted by the Indian diaspora, and several Italian artists showcased their talents. "The Prime Minister arrived in Rome yesterday evening. He was received by the Deputy Prime Minister, His Excellency Mr. Tajani, at the airport. Prime Minister Meloni hosted dinner for Prime Minister Modi in the evening, during which both leaders had a one-on-one meeting focusing on bilateral relations as well as key regional and global developments. Thereafter, the two leaders visited the Colosseum, the famous archaeological site in Rome. On arrival at the hotel, the Prime Minister was received by members of the Indian community, followed by cultural performances by a group of Italian artists," he said.

George said that PM Modi held talks with Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy, on the entire spectrum of the bilateral relations. "Today, the Prime Minister began his engagements with a call on to the President of the Italian Republic, His Excellency Mr. Sergio Mattarella, at the Palace. Both leaders exchanged views on the entire spectrum of our bilateral relations and on global and regional issues of mutual interest. The Prime Minister invited the President of the Italian Republic to visit India, which has been accepted," he said.

Deepening Strategic and Economic Partnership

George said that Meloni and PM Modi agreed to deepen cooperation across a wide array of sectors. "The Prime Minister held delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Meloni. The two leaders welcomed the strong momentum in bilateral relations and agreed to deepen cooperation across a wide array of sectors, including trade and investment, defense and security, science and technology, research and innovation, space, energy, AI and critical technologies, education, culture, and people-to-people ties. The two leaders also discussed the pressing global challenges, including the situation in West Asia and the Russia-Ukraine conflict," he said.

PM Modi and Mattarella met at the Quirinale, the Presidential Palace in Rome. Prime Minister thanked President Mattarella for his support and leadership towards strengthening India-Italy relations.

The two leaders noted the upward trajectory in the India-Italy strategic partnership and expressed satisfaction at the ongoing cooperation in trade and investment, science and technology, research and innovation, defence and security, space, energy, AI and critical technologies, education, culture and people-to-people ties. They also exchanged views on emerging technologies and Artificial intelligence, as per a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The two leaders noted that the early signing of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement would impart new momentum to the partnership. They discussed the significance of the multimodal India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) for ensuring maritime security, digital connectivity and energy supplies.

Joint Stance on Global Challenges and Cooperation

The two leaders also discussed global and regional issues and exchanged views on the conflicts in West Asia and Europe. They reiterated their shared commitment to upholding international law, freedom of navigation and peaceful resolution of disputes. Prime Minister thanked President Mattarella for his warmth and gracious hospitality and invited the President to visit India at a mutually convenient time, the MEA said.

PM Modi and Meloni, in their Joint Declaration stated deep concern over the situation in West Asia/the Middle East and its effects in the region as well as the rest of the world. The leaders welcomed the ceasefire announced on 8 April 2026 and underlined the importance of de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy for a lasting peace in West Asia/the Middle East. They also called for freedom of navigation and the resumption of global flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific, in line with international law, including UNCLOS. They look forward to their continued partnership in Science and Technology and Academic cooperation pillars of Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiatives.

Recognising the strategic priority both countries attach to Africa, the two Prime Ministers agreed to work together in trilateral initiatives with African partners in areas such as Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), agriculture, education, healthcare, artificial intelligence, connectivity and infrastructure and renewable energy in line with India's development partnership in Africa and Italy's Mattei Plan, as per the MEA.

Both Leaders stressed the urgent need to reform the United Nations to make it more representative and suited to present-day realities. They emphasised the importance of working together in the United Nations and other global platforms, including the G20, to protect multilateralism and uphold a rules-based international order.

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