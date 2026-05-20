IPL 2026: One Spot, 5 Teams How KKR's Win Over MI Opens Up The Final Playoff Battle? Explained

KKR beat MI by four wickets, keeping their IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive. The win intensifies the fight for the fourth spot, affecting Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. KKR's late-season surge has turned the points table into a tense math puzzle.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) kept their hopes alive for the IPL 2026 playoffs following a four-wicket win over the Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday, May 20.

With a 148-run target, the KKR chased it down with seven balls to spare or in 18.5 overs. Manish Pandey led the run chase with a knock of 45 off 33 balls, and his crucial 64-run stand for the fourth wicket with Rovman Powell, who scored 40 off 30 balls, laid the foundation for the host team's comfortable victory, successfully keeping their postseason dreams afloat.

This was the Ajinkya Rahane-led side's sixth win in the last seven outings, capping off a remarkable late-season resurgence after a sluggish start to their tournament campaign. KKR, which had a disappointing campaign last IPL season, finishing 8th on the points table, seems to have found its identity under pressure this year.

The victory over the Mumbai Indians at their home ground ensured that the Kolkata Knight Riders are very much in the race for the playoffs. With their sixth win of the season, KKR moved to the sixth spot on the points table with 13 points and a net run rate (NRR) of +0.011 in 13 matches.

KKR's final league match against the Delhi Capitals remains a live, high-stakes contest. If the three-time IPL champions win that game, they will reach 15 points and will stand a strong chance of securing that coveted fourth playoff spot, provided other results go their way. A defeat against MI would have effectively ended KKR's playoff qualification hopes.

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Following a victory over Lucknow Super Giants, the Rajasthan Royals broke into the top four again with seven wins in 13 matches and a net run rate of +0.083. The Riyan Parag-led side was on the verge of securing their playoff spot if Kolkata Knight Riders had lost to Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens.

However, the RR missed out on an early qualification comfort, as the KKR's victory over MI denied them any room for complacency, leaving the fourth spot hanging in the balance. With 14 points already in the pocket, the Royals still hold a mathematical advantage among five times in contention for the final playoff berth. RR will have to win their final league game against MI to reach 16 points and officially eliminate all mathematical ambiguity.

The Punjab Kings' campaign has derailed in the second half of the season, as they have lost six consecutive matches after gaining momentum early in the tournament with a seven-match unbeaten streak. The Shreyas Iyer-led side is currently at the fifth spot with six wins and as many losses, earning 13 points, and has a NRR of +0.227.

Though the PBKS have been on a dramatic downward spiral, their early-season dominance left them with a massive statistical cushion. Because of their superior +0.227 NRR, which eclipses both KKR and RR's current figures, Punjab still controls a vital trump card in this qualification matrix.

If PBKS end their six-match losing streak with a victory in their final league match against the Lucknow Super Giants, they would reach 15 points and simultaneously crush Kolkata Knight Riders' playoff hopes due to their superior NRR. Additionally, PBKS need the Mumbai Indians to beat the Rajasthan Royals to keep the Royals at 14 points, paving the way for Punjab to enter the top four.

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While RR, PBKS, and KKR are still holding their reasonable paths to the playoffs, the Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals have found themselves in a situation where only a mathematical miracle can salvage their IPL 2026 campaign.

The defeat against the Sunrisers Hyderabad has put CSK on the brink of an early elimination, while DC has back-to-back wins over Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, reigniting their own faint playoff dreams and keeping the lower half of the table mathematically alive. Locked at 12 points, CSK and DC not only need to win their final league matches against Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively, but also require an almost impossible alignment of outside results to somehow slide into the top four.

Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals must lose their respective final league matches to trigger the necessary Net Run Rate breakdown. Since Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals can only reach 14 points, their primary objective is to ensure that the 4th playoff spot does not get claimed by a team with 15 or 16 points.