Gold Prices Rise As US Treasury Yields Retreat

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

London: Gold rose 1 percent today, supported by hopes for a resolution to the Iranian crisis, which pressured oil markets and eased some inflation concerns, helping push US Treasury yields lower from their recent highs.

Spot gold gained 1 percent to $4,699.87 an ounce after prices earlier in the session hit their lowest level in more than seven weeks.

US gold futures for June delivery also rose 0.4 percent to $4,529.30.

Among other precious metals, spot silver climbed 3.5 percent to $76.42 an ounce, platinum rose 1 percent to $1,942.30, and palladium advanced 0.9 percent to $1,365.12.