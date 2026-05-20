Jordanian Medical Mission Treats 250 Pilgrims In 16 Hours

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Mecca, May 20 (Petra) – The Jordanian medical mission accompanying Jordanian pilgrims treated around 250 cases over the past 16 hours, averaging about 125 cases per eight-hour shift, according to mission officials.

Dr Abdul Rahman Ajaj, director of the branch clinic in the Al Hafayer area of Mecca, said on Wednesday that most cases were mild respiratory infections, colds and fatigue linked to high temperatures and weather conditions.

He confirmed that the overall health of Jordanian pilgrims remains stable, with no serious cases reported.

Ajaj noted that the mission operates three clinics across Mecca, strategically located near the accommodation sites of around 8,000 Jordanian pilgrims to ensure easy access to medical care.

He stressed that the medical teams, in coordination with the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, are committed to providing continuous healthcare and field monitoring to help pilgrims perform their rituals safely and comfortably.

He added that field visits and awareness campaigns are ongoing, particularly on preventing heat stress and respiratory illnesses, urging pilgrims to follow health guidelines and maintain adequate hydration during Hajj rituals.

//Petra// AK