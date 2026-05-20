Wall Street's Earliest Tech Trend Spotter Says Satellite Internet Could Be Entering Its“Iphone Moment”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The same investor who saw Facebook and Netflix coming before Wall Street says the next breakthrough moment is here, and almost nobody is paying attention.

Washington, D.C., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When the iPhone launched in 2007, smartphones already existed. Most people just didn't care about them yet. Then everything changed almost overnight.

In a new free presentation, James Altucher explains why he believes satellite internet is approaching that same kind of moment, where a technology most people view as niche suddenly becomes something everyone uses.

The Pattern Every Big Technology Follows

Altucher's presentation walks through what he calls the“adoption curve” every major technology travels.

Smartphones existed before the iPhone. Streaming existed before Netflix. Electric cars existed before Tesla. Each one looked clunky, expensive, or unnecessary, until one breakthrough made it impossible to ignore.

Altucher believes satellite internet is sitting right at that turning point now.

Why Satellite Internet Could Cross the Line Soon

According to the presentation, satellite internet was once considered slow and unreliable. That has changed rapidly. The largest network already has more than 6,750 satellites in orbit, serves more than six million customers, and operates in over 100 countries.

More importantly, Altucher says the technology is no longer experimental. It is being used on planes, on cruise ships, and in places traditional internet companies still can't reach.

He goes on to call it“the biggest opportunity I've seen in years.”

Why Altucher Believes the Moment Is Now

Altucher says iPhone moments are easy to spot in hindsight but almost impossible to recognize while they are happening. That is why he released the presentation now.

He believes the gap between where satellite internet is today and where it could be very soon is the kind of window that closes quickly once the public catches on.

About the Presentation

James Altucher's presentation is now available online for free. To view the presentation click here.

About James Altucher and Paradigm Press

James Altucher is the host of The James Altucher Show, one of the most downloaded business podcasts in the world, with over 70 million downloads and conversations featuring Mark Cuban, Peter Thiel, Ray Dalio, and other major figures in business and finance. He is also a Wall Street Journal best-selling author and longtime venture capitalist. His research is followed by more than 150,000 readers through Altucher's Investment Network, published by Paradigm Press, an independent financial research firm. The publisher maintains a 4.8-star rating on Google across more than 1,900 public reviews from readers who follow its research and commentary.

CONTACT: Derek Warren Public Relations Manager Paradigm Press Group Email:...