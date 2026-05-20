'Seeds Of Knowledge' Initiative Launched

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Culture, through the Qatari Authors Forum, officially launched the“Seeds of Knowledge” initiative on Sunday evening as part of the 35th edition of the Doha International Book Fair (DIBF), currently taking place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

The“Seeds of Knowledge” initiative is a new knowledge-based project aimed at transforming academic research and studies into cultural products that can be published and circulated, contributing to the enrichment of Qatar's cultural movement and strengthening investment in intellectual capital.

Speaking to the Qatar News Agency (QNA) on the sidelines of the launch, director of the ministry's Department of Culture and Arts Abdulrahman Abdullah al-Dolaimi, who is also the director of the Qatari Authors Forum, described the initiative as one of the promising projects that supports cultural production and enhances the role of the private sector and publishing houses in reviving academic research and converting it into books and cultural products accessible to the public.

He said the initiative seeks to invest in intellectual capital in a way that serves both the state and the cultural landscape, noting that the project focuses on cultural studies, local anthropology, language and linguistics, literature, criticism, heritage studies, and humanities, in line with the Ministry of Culture's mandate and areas of work.

Al-Dulaimi said that the initiative targets postgraduate students at the master's and doctoral levels, as well as independent researchers with academically valuable studies.

He added that the Qatari Authors Forum will support researchers throughout the process, from the initial concept to the publication of books in a format suitable for a wider readership beyond traditional academic circles.

The official further noted that the project is based on simplifying academic language and presenting it in a more culturally engaging style while preserving the scientific value of the research.

Al-Dulaimi stressed that clear academic standards have been established for accepting submitted studies, foremost among them the quality and originality of the content.

He also revealed that the initiative has already received positive co-operation and engagement from Qatar University and the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, with efforts underway to expand partnerships with other academic institutions to further support and develop the project's knowledge fields.

The DIBF continues until Saturday with the participation of more than 520 publishing houses from 37 countries worldwide.

The event features a rich cultural programme that includes seminars, lectures, workshops, and the“Doha Children's” activities dedicated to nurturing future generations of creators.

MOC cultural QATAR