Qatar Media Corporation, Media City Qatar Sign Pact

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Media City Qatar and the Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) yesterday to enhance collaboration in content creation, digital innovation, and talent development within Qatar's media sector.

The agreement reflects a shared commitment to strengthen the country's media ecosystem and supporting national ambitions to position Qatar as a hub for media and creativity.

Accordingly, Media City Qatar and the QMC will work together to identify a collection of original projects, including television shows, reality series, feature films, documentaries, and screenplays for co-production or acquisition that will enrich programming while creating new avenues of visibility and growth opportunities for licensed companies within Media City Qatar's ecosystem.

Through Media City Qatar's Media Innovation Lab, the two entities will also launch pilot projects exploring new storytelling formats, production workflows, and digital transformation strategies.

The QMC will benefit from innovation roadmaps, proof-of-concept support, and adoption pathways designed to enhance both broadcast and digital platforms.

The partnership further advances talent development and shared infrastructure.

Building on the QMC's ongoing media training efforts, including summer programmes and academic partnerships, the parties will co-design training modules, expand internship pathways, and leverage institutional expertise to support students and early-career professionals.

They will explore structured models for mutual access to production studios, post-production facilities, and innovation labs, enabling joint use for co-productions and pilot innovations.

The QMC will also be connected to Media City Qatar's wider ecosystem of content creators, service providers, technology companies, and distribution platforms, enabling integration that fosters collaboration, innovation, and monetisation opportunities in line with national priorities.

“This agreement brings together two national organisations in media, Media City Qatar and Qatar Media Corporation, to strengthen the pipeline from idea to screen,” said Media City Qatar chief executive Hamad Omar al-Mannai.“By combining the creative capacity of Media City Qatar's ecosystem with the legacy of Qatar Media Corporation, we are building original content, accelerating digital transformation, and investing in the next generation of talent.”

“These efforts are directly aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, ensuring that our media sector continues to grow as a driver of innovation, creativity, and economic diversification,” he said.

“Our collaboration with Media City Qatar opens new pathways for ambitious content and forward-looking innovation,” said QMC's director of the International Co-operation and Agreements Abdulla Ghanim al-Muhannadi.

“By combining our broadcasting expertise with the creative capacity and international networks of Media City Qatar, we can elevate the quality and diversity of programming available to audiences.”

“This partnership also ensures that emerging talent and creators have greater opportunities to bring their ideas to life, while we adopt new technologies that strengthen the competitiveness and sustainability of Qatar's media sector,” he said.

The collaboration highlights the investment opportunities available in Qatar for studios, technology providers, and content companies seeking to develop and scale projects for regional and international audiences.

Qatar Media Corporation Media City Qatar pact signing