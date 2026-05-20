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NATO Fighter Jet Downs Drone Over Estonia in Air Policing Mission
(MENAFN) NATO confirmed Tuesday that a Romanian fighter jet operating under its Baltic Air Policing mission shot down a drone that entered Estonian airspace, according to an alliance spokesperson cited by reports.
Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said the suspected Ukrainian drone crossed into Estonian airspace and was intercepted over Lake Võrtsjärv after being detected by radar systems and regional coordination alerts.
“We received advance information from our Latvian colleagues, and our radar also detected a drone moving into southern Estonia. We activated the necessary measures, and a Baltic Air Policing fighter jet shot the drone down,” Pevkur said.
According to reports, the aircraft involved in the interception was a Romanian fighter jet operating from Šiauliai Air Base in Lithuania as part of NATO’s ongoing air defense mission in the Baltic region.
Pevkur added that the incident has ended and that no further unauthorized drone activity has been detected in Estonian airspace. He also said Ukraine later apologized for the incident, according to local media reports.
Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said the suspected Ukrainian drone crossed into Estonian airspace and was intercepted over Lake Võrtsjärv after being detected by radar systems and regional coordination alerts.
“We received advance information from our Latvian colleagues, and our radar also detected a drone moving into southern Estonia. We activated the necessary measures, and a Baltic Air Policing fighter jet shot the drone down,” Pevkur said.
According to reports, the aircraft involved in the interception was a Romanian fighter jet operating from Šiauliai Air Base in Lithuania as part of NATO’s ongoing air defense mission in the Baltic region.
Pevkur added that the incident has ended and that no further unauthorized drone activity has been detected in Estonian airspace. He also said Ukraine later apologized for the incident, according to local media reports.
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