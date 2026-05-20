Ryazan Oil Refinery Suspends Operations After Ukrainian Drone Attack - Reuters

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Reuters, citing industry sources and reported by Ukrinform, the refinery is owned by Rosneft and accounts for nearly 5% of Russia's total oil refining capacity.

According to Reuters' sources, in 2024 the refinery processed 13.1 million tonnes of crude oil and produced 2.2 million tonnes of gasoline, 3.4 million tonnes of diesel fuel, and 4.3 million tonnes of fuel oil.

Ryazan Region is located southeast of Moscow. Its southernmost border lies approximately 354 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Drones attack one of Lukoil's largest oil refineries, chemical plant in Russia – media

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the Ryazan refinery in Russia's Ryazan Region during the night of May 15.

According to Ukraine's General Staff, the refinery's AVT-3, AVT-4, and AT-6 processing units, as well as a diesel fuel hydrotreating unit, were damaged.

The Ryazan refinery is one of the largest oil refining enterprises in the Russian Federation and is involved in supplying fuel to Russian military forces.