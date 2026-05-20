Indian Army Chief To Review NDA Passing Out Parade In Pune On May 30

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, May 20 (IANS) Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi will review the Passing Out Parade of the 150th Course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) scheduled to be held on May 30, at the iconic Khetarpal Parade Ground in Khadakwasla, Pune.

The prestigious Passing Out Parade (POP) will mark the culmination of the Spring Term 2026 training cycle, with around 355 cadets from the Army, Navy and Air Force set to graduate after completing rigorous academic, physical and military training at the academy.

General Upendra Dwivedi will attend the ceremony as the Reviewing Officer, overseeing the grand ceremonial parade that signifies the formal induction of cadets into the next phase of military training for their respective services.

Ahead of the Passing Out Parade, the Convocation Ceremony of the 150th Course will be held on May 29, at Habibullah Hall in NDA, where the academic achievements of the cadets will also be formally acknowledged.

Former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi will attend the convocation as the Chief Guest and will address the graduating cadets, marking an important ceremonial event prior to the parade.

The National Defence Academy, currently under the command of Vice Admiral Anil Jaggi, continues to uphold its legacy as the premier tri-services training institution of the country, shaping future leaders of the Indian Armed Forces.

Widely regarded as the cradle of military leadership, the NDA remains one of the foremost military academies globally, providing a combination of rigorous academic curriculum, physical training and character development designed to prepare cadets for leadership roles across the defence services.

The Passing Out Parade will include a full-scale military display featuring marching contingents, inspection by the Reviewing Officer, presentation of medals and awards, as well as fly-pasts by aircraft and helicopters, showcasing the operational readiness and discipline of the cadets.

A traditional highlight of the ceremony will be the 'Antim Pag', a symbolic moment marking the final step of cadets as they graduate and transition into their respective service academies and future roles in the Armed Forces.

The event is considered a significant emotional and ceremonial milestone for cadets, their families, instructors and the wider defence fraternity, symbolising the transformation of young trainees into commissioned officers dedicated to serving the nation.