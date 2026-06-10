“Predator” Unit Strikes Enemy Robotic System Equipped With MLRS

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the“Predator” Brigade, attached to the Patrol Police Department, reported this on Telegram.

“The crew of the 'Vector' aircraft-type reconnaissance drone from the 'Predator' brigade continues to systematically detect enemy targets,” the post reads.

As the military noted, "the range of detected objects is wide: enemy positions, infantry, vehicles, and armored vehicles. Recently, an unusual target was detected: a multiple rocket launcher mounted on a Korean-made ground-based robotic system."

Ground-based robotic systems carry out more than 50,000 logistics, evacuation missions this year, DM Fedorov says

“We relayed the target to our FPV group. They executed the strike precisely. The hit was confirmed by aerial reconnaissance,” noted a pilot from the“Predator” brigade.

As reported by Ukrinform, soldiers of the Fireflies battalion of the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Mstislav the Brave destroyed a Russian invaders' ground-based robotic system along with its ammunition in the Lyman direction.