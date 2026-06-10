Ground-Based Robotic Systems Carry Out More Than 50,000 Logistics, Evacuation Missions This Year, DM Fedorov Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

He noted that the verified results of the use of robotic systems are visible thanks to“eBal.” Over the past five months, the number of units reporting on completed robotic system missions has nearly doubled: from 117 to 230.

Today, GRS units regularly carry out logistics and evacuation missions in high-risk areas. They deliver essential supplies, provide logistical support, and evacuate the wounded in areas where the presence of people poses an additional threat.

“That is precisely why the development of ground-based robotic systems is one of our priorities: the more tasks the robots perform, the more soldiers' lives we can save,” Fedorov emphasized.

He noted that for missions involving GRSs, units receive“eBals,” which can be exchanged via the Brave1 Market platform for new ground-based robotic systems, drones, electronic warfare equipment, and components.

State must ensure mass centralized procurement of robots for AFU

“We are actively scaling up GRSs at the front and increasing government procurement. In the first half of 2026, we are contracting for 25,000 GRSs, which are gradually arriving at the front. This is twice as many as in all of 2025,” the minister reported.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Third Army Corps plans to replace 30% of its infantry with robots by the end of the year.

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here