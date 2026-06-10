At 7:25 a.m. on October 13, 2024, at Starbase near Boca Chica on the Texas-Mexico border, the largest rocket ever built stood ready for launch. As its powerful engines ignited, the vehicle lifted off toward the skies above the Gulf of Mexico, while cheers erupted throughout SpaceX's mission control center, AzerNEWS reports, citing BBC.

Yet the launch itself was only part of the story. What truly captured the world's attention was what happened next.

Seven minutes after liftoff, the massive Super Heavy booster began its return to Earth. As planned, its engines reignited, slowing the vehicle's descent and guiding it back toward the launch site with extraordinary precision. In a historic first, the booster was successfully caught by SpaceX's giant mechanical arms, nicknamed "Mechazilla" or "the chopsticks."

The achievement triggered celebrations inside mission control, with engineers applauding a milestone many experts once considered impossible. Shortly afterward, Elon Musk described the successful recovery as "a big step toward making life multiplanetary."

The ability to rapidly reuse both rockets and boosters is considered one of the key technologies needed to dramatically reduce the cost of space travel. SpaceX believes this approach could make future missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond significantly more affordable.

Thanks to its ambitious goals and unconventional leadership, SpaceX is often compared to Stark Industries from Marvel comics, while Musk is frequently likened to Tony Stark, better known as Iron Man.

Interest in the company continues to grow among investors worldwide. As shares become available to a wider range of buyers, demand has surged, with many viewing SpaceX as one of the most influential private technology companies of the modern era.

An interesting detail is that the Mechazilla catch lasted only a few seconds, but it represented years of engineering development. If perfected, this system could eventually allow boosters to be inspected, refueled, and prepared for another flight within hours rather than weeks, bringing the concept of airline-like space travel closer to reality.