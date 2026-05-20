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Merz Calls on Iran to Resume Negotiations, Warns of Escalation Risks
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday called on Iran to resume negotiations with the United States, warning that continued escalation could have serious repercussions for the region and the wider world.
“Iran must come to the negotiating table. It must stop playing for time,” Merz said during a joint press conference in Berlin with Swiss President Guy Parmelin. “Iran must no longer hold the region—and the entire world—hostage,” he added.
His comments came one day after US President Donald Trump announced he had delayed a planned major military strike against Iran, reportedly after appeals from leaders in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.
Trump also said he had instructed senior military officials to remain ready for a large-scale operation “on a moment’s notice” if a diplomatic agreement is not reached.
Merz further warned that the continued disruption of the Strait of Hormuz poses risks to the global economy, particularly affecting export-driven countries such as Germany and Switzerland.
“We are therefore working with our partners to restore freedom of navigation at the Strait of Hormuz as quickly as possible,” he said. “Once the necessary preconditions have been met, Germany will also be ready to contribute its military capabilities to this effort.”
“Iran must come to the negotiating table. It must stop playing for time,” Merz said during a joint press conference in Berlin with Swiss President Guy Parmelin. “Iran must no longer hold the region—and the entire world—hostage,” he added.
His comments came one day after US President Donald Trump announced he had delayed a planned major military strike against Iran, reportedly after appeals from leaders in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.
Trump also said he had instructed senior military officials to remain ready for a large-scale operation “on a moment’s notice” if a diplomatic agreement is not reached.
Merz further warned that the continued disruption of the Strait of Hormuz poses risks to the global economy, particularly affecting export-driven countries such as Germany and Switzerland.
“We are therefore working with our partners to restore freedom of navigation at the Strait of Hormuz as quickly as possible,” he said. “Once the necessary preconditions have been met, Germany will also be ready to contribute its military capabilities to this effort.”
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