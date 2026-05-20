Johns Manville Announces John Vasuta As New CEO

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Johns Manville (JM), a global building and specialty products manufacturer and a Berkshire Hathaway company, announced today that Bob Wamboldt will retire and John Vasuta will assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1, 2026.

Vasuta joined Johns Manville in 2019 as President of the company's Engineered Products business. He also serves on the Board of Directors for EJ, a global leader and private manufacturer of infrastructure access products for water, sewer, utilities, drainage and telecommunications.

“It's an extraordinary privilege to step into the role of CEO,” Vasuta said.“I'm deeply honored to continue serving our customers and supporting the employees whose dedication makes our success possible.”

Before joining JM, John held leadership roles at Bridgestone Corp., including President of Firestone Building Products International and Senior Vice President of Global Sales, Marketing & Operations, among others. He holds a bachelor's degree in Engineering, an MBA and a Juris Doctor from the University of Akron.

John's proven leadership, industry expertise, and strong relationships with both customers and employees make him exceptionally well‐suited to lead JM into the future. He will continue to build on the company's 168-year history by delivering positive and powerful experiences for employees, customers, owners and other stakeholders.

“I am incredibly proud of what we've accomplished together, achieving milestones that reflect the hard work and dedication of our entire organization,” Wamboldt said.“As I step into retirement, I have absolute confidence in John, whose leadership will guide the company to even greater success.”

Wamboldt joined Johns Manville in 2003 and went on to lead each of the company's three businesses – Engineered Products, Roofing Systems and Insulation Systems – before being named President and CEO in 2020.

“During Bob's tenure, the company achieved significant progress, and we appreciate the dedication and professionalism he brought to the role of CEO,” said Mary Rhinehart, Chair of Johns Manville.“We congratulate him on a well‐earned retirement and look forward to John continuing to build on this strong foundation for the future.”

About Johns Manville

Johns Manville (JM), a Berkshire Hathaway company (NYSE: BRK.A, BRK.B), is a leading manufacturer and marketer of premium-quality products for building insulation, mechanical insulation, industrial insulation, commercial roofing and roof insulation, as well as fibers and nonwovens for commercial, industrial and residential applications. In business since 1858, the Denver-based company has annual sales of over $4 billion and holds leadership positions in all of its key markets. JM employs nearly 8,000 people and operates in 43 North American and European locations. Additional information can be found at .

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