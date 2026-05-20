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NATO Military Chief Warns of Increasingly Volatile Security Environment
(MENAFN) The head of NATO’s Military Committee, Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, warned Tuesday that the alliance is operating in an increasingly unstable security environment and can no longer assume any return to normal geopolitical stability.
He said NATO members must adjust to constant crisis conditions, stating: “A sailor repairs the sails when the sea is calm. We no longer have calm seas. We are already in the storm. So, our task is not simply to move faster, but to make better decisions while maintaining coherence, cohesion, and strategic direction,” according to reports.
Dragone said NATO forces remain on continuous alert “24 hours a day, 7 days a week” across multiple strategic regions, including the eastern flank, the southern neighborhood, and the High North, particularly the Arctic.
His remarks came during a meeting of NATO military leaders in Brussels focused on force readiness, defense planning, capability development, innovation, and adaptation to worsening global risks.
He said that since the previous gathering in January, new crises have emerged while existing ones have intensified, leading to a more demanding security landscape.
Beyond the war in Ukraine, he highlighted instability in NATO’s southern neighborhood, threats to global trade and energy supply chains, and growing hybrid challenges such as cyberattacks, sabotage, disinformation campaigns, and misuse of emerging technologies.
Despite these pressures, he said NATO has recently demonstrated stronger deterrence and improved readiness in response to evolving threats.
He said NATO members must adjust to constant crisis conditions, stating: “A sailor repairs the sails when the sea is calm. We no longer have calm seas. We are already in the storm. So, our task is not simply to move faster, but to make better decisions while maintaining coherence, cohesion, and strategic direction,” according to reports.
Dragone said NATO forces remain on continuous alert “24 hours a day, 7 days a week” across multiple strategic regions, including the eastern flank, the southern neighborhood, and the High North, particularly the Arctic.
His remarks came during a meeting of NATO military leaders in Brussels focused on force readiness, defense planning, capability development, innovation, and adaptation to worsening global risks.
He said that since the previous gathering in January, new crises have emerged while existing ones have intensified, leading to a more demanding security landscape.
Beyond the war in Ukraine, he highlighted instability in NATO’s southern neighborhood, threats to global trade and energy supply chains, and growing hybrid challenges such as cyberattacks, sabotage, disinformation campaigns, and misuse of emerging technologies.
Despite these pressures, he said NATO has recently demonstrated stronger deterrence and improved readiness in response to evolving threats.
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