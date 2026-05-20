TVK Cabinet Expansion: Aadhav Arjuna Clarifies Stand On AIADMK Rebel Camp Led By Shanmugham

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 20 (IANS) Amid growing speculation over the expansion of Chief Minister, C. Joseph Vijay's, TVK-led government and reports suggesting possible Cabinet positions for the AIADMK rebel faction led by C.Ve. Shanmugam, Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Wednesday sought to clarify the party's position while outlining the broader political vision of the ruling alliance.

Following the Assembly election in which TVK emerged as the single-largest party, Vijay was sworn in as Chief Minister on May 10 along with nine ministers.

After portfolios were subsequently allocated, attention has now shifted to the government's anticipated first Cabinet expansion, expected to take place this week.

Sources indicated that Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who arrived in Chennai, is expected to meet Chief Minister Vijay and senior officials to discuss the Cabinet expansion process.

Political circles are closely watching developments, particularly regarding the number of Congress representatives likely to be inducted and whether additional alliance partners would be accommodated.

Addressing reporters in Chennai, Minister Arjuna said TVK favours wider political representation and revealed that Chief Minister Vijay wishes to bring together like-minded parties under a common platform.

He said the party had extended an invitation to VCK leader, Thol. Thirumavalavan, to participate in the government and stressed that Congress, Left parties and IUML should also be represented in the administration.

“Rahul Gandhi, Thirumavalavan and Left leaders stood together to protect constitutional values. That spirit of unity should continue,” he said.

Speaking on the AIADMK situation, Aadhav Arjuna said the party had undergone a significant political transformation after the election.

He argued that a section within the AIADMK had grown dissatisfied with the party's direction and alleged that the party had drifted from its original principles.

Referring specifically to the camp led by C.Ve. Shanmugam, Aadhav said the faction had made it clear that its objective was not to seek power or ministerial positions but to protect the legacy of former leaders M.G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa and revive the party.

“Vijay has immense respect for MGR. We view AIADMK with friendship and goodwill. This is not merely about political support; it is about maintaining cordial relations,” he said, adding that C.Ve. Shanmugam would announce his future course of action soon.

-IANS

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