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Sandeep Marwah Honoured With Prestigious Brand Man India Award For Creating A Robust Cinema Ecosystem In North India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Sandeep Marwah, a pioneering force in media, arts, and culture, was honoured with the prestigious Brand Man India Award in the presence of distinguished MSME representatives from across the country. The recognition celebrates his extraordinary contribution towards building a strong ecosystem for cinema and creative industries in North India.
With an illustrious journey spanning over five decades in creative arts, Sandeep Marwah has played a transformational role in shaping the media and entertainment landscape. His remarkable association of over 40 years with Noida Film City has contributed to the growth of a thriving hub where more than 17,000 professionals are directly engaged and over 1.5 lakh individuals earn their livelihood.
Having dedicated 35 years to the studio business through Marwah Studios and 33 years to film, television, and media education, he has built a global creative family of over 50,000 professionals. Under his leadership, more than 3,600 short films have been produced, and over 36,000 students from 145 countries have been trained, making his institutions truly international in reach and impact.
His initiatives have led to the organization of more than 8,500 cultural events and attracted over 90 million visitors to Noida Film City through film and cultural tourism, along with more than 3 million visits to Marwah Studios. He has been instrumental in launching ten major global festivals covering literature, cinema, journalism, fashion, and design, further strengthening India's cultural footprint worldwide.
Sandeep Marwah has also been a catalyst in establishing over 150 cultural organizations and supporting the creation of more than 100 business enterprises for students of Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT). His institutions hold the distinction of receiving the highest number of international awards for India, with more than 290 recognitions, making them among the most decorated in the country.
He is also credited with founding the nation's first film university in Raipur and initiating globally recognized observances such as International Day of Cultural Relations (3rd January), International Day of Journalism (12th February), and Asian Unity Day (2nd April), promoting global harmony and collaboration.
Widely regarded as a living legend, a Global Cultural Minister, and the first Media Scientist, Sandeep Marwah continues to inspire generations through his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to art, culture, and education.
The Brand Man India Award stands as a testament to his unparalleled achievements and his enduring contribution to nation-building through creative excellence.
With an illustrious journey spanning over five decades in creative arts, Sandeep Marwah has played a transformational role in shaping the media and entertainment landscape. His remarkable association of over 40 years with Noida Film City has contributed to the growth of a thriving hub where more than 17,000 professionals are directly engaged and over 1.5 lakh individuals earn their livelihood.
Having dedicated 35 years to the studio business through Marwah Studios and 33 years to film, television, and media education, he has built a global creative family of over 50,000 professionals. Under his leadership, more than 3,600 short films have been produced, and over 36,000 students from 145 countries have been trained, making his institutions truly international in reach and impact.
His initiatives have led to the organization of more than 8,500 cultural events and attracted over 90 million visitors to Noida Film City through film and cultural tourism, along with more than 3 million visits to Marwah Studios. He has been instrumental in launching ten major global festivals covering literature, cinema, journalism, fashion, and design, further strengthening India's cultural footprint worldwide.
Sandeep Marwah has also been a catalyst in establishing over 150 cultural organizations and supporting the creation of more than 100 business enterprises for students of Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT). His institutions hold the distinction of receiving the highest number of international awards for India, with more than 290 recognitions, making them among the most decorated in the country.
He is also credited with founding the nation's first film university in Raipur and initiating globally recognized observances such as International Day of Cultural Relations (3rd January), International Day of Journalism (12th February), and Asian Unity Day (2nd April), promoting global harmony and collaboration.
Widely regarded as a living legend, a Global Cultural Minister, and the first Media Scientist, Sandeep Marwah continues to inspire generations through his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to art, culture, and education.
The Brand Man India Award stands as a testament to his unparalleled achievements and his enduring contribution to nation-building through creative excellence.
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