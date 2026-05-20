Pakistani Local Government Leader Sees Baku As Future Regional Hub, Highlights Cooperation Opportunities With Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

World Urban Forum's 13th session in Baku enters its fourth day and speaking to AzerNEWS on the outskirts of the session, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah shared his impressions of Azerbaijan, prospects for bilateral cooperation, and Pakistan's urban development priorities.

As President of the National Local Council Association Pakistan and District Chairman of Sukkur, Shah highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, particularly in urban planning, infrastructure modernization, and sustainable city development. He also praised Azerbaijan's rapid transformation and described Baku as a potential future hub connecting Asian countries and regional development initiatives.

- What are your general impressions of Baku and WUF13?

- It has been an amazing experience for me, not only because of the forum, but because of the entire city and country itself. This is my first visit to Baku, and honestly, I have been amazed since the first day I arrived here. Before coming, I imagined Baku as being similar to many cities in Central Asia, but what I have seen here is completely different. What I feel and what I believe is that Baku can become the new hub for Asian countries in the future. The organization of the forum, the city infrastructure, and the development here are truly impressive.

- As Pakistan and Azerbaijan continue strengthening bilateral relations, do you see opportunities for cooperation in urban planning, infrastructure, or smart city development?

- Yes, absolutely. That is one of the main reasons why we are here. Our governments are here to strengthen cooperation, and as President of the National Local Council Association Pakistan, as well as representing the Pakistan People's Party, we are looking to develop projects together with the Azerbaijani government. At the same time, we also want to create opportunities for Azerbaijan in Pakistan so that both countries can work together equally on urbanization and development. Pakistan and Azerbaijan are brother countries. We have always stood together in every situation. As you have seen in recent regional tensions involving India and Armenia, both countries supported each other. That is why we also want to see similar progress in urbanization and development in both countries. We need to build new cities, launch new projects, and expand development beyond our existing urban centers. As the district chairman of Sukkur, I can say that one of the major challenges we face is overpopulation in old cities. Because of this, Pakistan, especially in my province, is planning to develop new cities near existing urban areas. These projects must include all necessary facilities such as education, healthcare, drainage systems, and clean water infrastructure. In this way, people can move into less crowded areas, and we can achieve healthier and more sustainable urbanization.

- What role can Pakistan play internationally through these development initiatives and regional cooperation efforts?

- As a Muslim country, Pakistan is the only nuclear power in the Islamic world, and we feel proud of that responsibility. If any Muslim country ever needs support, Pakistan is always ready to stand beside them. You have seen recent developments involving Iran and the United States, where Pakistan played the role of mediator. Inshallah, the world will continue to see Pakistan playing a constructive and fruitful role in global geopolitics. We are working hard to prove once again that Pakistan can contribute positively to international peace, cooperation, and development.