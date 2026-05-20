Russia Attacks Odesa Overnight With Strike Drones, Damaging Critical Infrastructure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook.

Rescue workers were operating simultaneously at several locations, dealing with the aftermath of the strikes.

In one of the city's districts, a single-story residential building was destroyed, followed by a fire. A drone was reported to have struck the 18th floor of an unfinished 24-story building. A large-scale fire also broke out in a warehouse building.

To address the aftermath, the State Emergency Service deployed 86 rescuers and 20 units of fire and rescue equipment last night, as well as 4 people and 1 unit of equipment from the Association of Volunteer Firefighters of Ukraine.

As Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, wrote on Telegram, as of 7:00 a.m., it is known that in one district of the city, following an enemy attack, a single-story building was completely destroyed-the fire there has been extinguished-and in a high-rise building, a direct hit was recorded on the upper floors without detonation. Damage was also reported in one of the city's parks. There were no casualties.

Infrastructure facilities were also damaged, and several vehicles and storage buildings were burned.

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Public utility workers are already addressing the aftermath of the strikes and clearing debris from the area. An emergency response center has been set up to provide necessary assistance to affected residents and accept applications for the restoration of damaged homes.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of May 20, the enemy attacked Odes, damaging buildings and cars and causing destruction.