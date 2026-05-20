Dragon Teaser OUT: Jr NTR Unleashes Raw Action Energy In Prashanth Neel's Next

The teaser of Dragon has finally arrived, and fans cannot keep calm. Featuring Jr NTR in a fierce and rugged avatar, the Prashanth Neel directorial promises intense action, mass appeal, and a larger-than-life cinematic experience

The teaser introduces Jr NTR in one of his most rugged and powerful looks yet. Sporting a fierce expression and intense screen presence, the actor appears completely transformed for Dragon. His raw action-packed avatar has already taken over social media, with fans praising the actor's striking makeover and high-energy presence.

The makers had earlier teased fans with a powerful poster, which instantly sparked excitement online. With the teaser now released, anticipation surrounding the film has grown even stronger.

After delivering blockbuster hits like KGF and Salaar, director Prashanth Neel is once again aiming for a massive cinematic spectacle with Dragon. The teaser reflects his signature larger-than-life storytelling style, packed with dark visuals, action-heavy moments, and powerful character elevation sequences.

The collaboration between Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel has already become one of the most anticipated combinations in Indian cinema, with fans expecting the film to set new benchmarks upon release.

The teaser was unveiled in five languages - Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam - highlighting the film's ambitious pan-India scale. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, Dragon is already being positioned as one of the biggest upcoming releases of 2027.

Released just before Jr NTR's birthday on May 20, the teaser has further amplified celebrations among fans. The film is officially scheduled to hit theatres on June 11, 2027.

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