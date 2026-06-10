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Xi Praises North Korea Visit, Signals Stronger Bilateral Cooperation
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed appreciation to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the reception provided during his recent trip to North Korea, describing the visit as highly productive and an important step forward in relations between the two countries, according to reports.
According to reports, Kim received a message from Xi on Tuesday in which the Chinese leader conveyed thanks on behalf of the Chinese government, the ruling Communist Party, and the Chinese people.
Xi said that Kim, his wife Ri Sol Ju, along with North Korean officials and citizens, had extended a warm welcome to the Chinese delegation. He noted that the reception reflected the longstanding friendship that has connected the neighboring socialist nations for decades.
The Chinese president also stated that he and Kim engaged in wide-ranging discussions covering issues of shared concern and reached several significant understandings during their meetings.
Referring to the results of the talks, Xi said they added “new contents of the times” to the relationship between the two countries. He added that the discussions highlighted a mutual determination to expand cooperation, support development efforts, and maintain peace and stability in the region.
Xi further noted that he was pleased with the achievements of the visit and expressed confidence that relations between Beijing and Pyongyang had entered a “new historic journey.”
He also said he looked forward to meeting Kim again in the future and pledged continued efforts to deepen cooperation between the two nations while contributing to broader peace and development initiatives.
Xi returned to Beijing on Tuesday after completing a rare two-day state visit to Pyongyang. During the trip, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and advancing cooperation into what Xi described as a “new era.”
The visit marked Xi’s first trip to North Korea in nearly seven years.
According to reports, Kim received a message from Xi on Tuesday in which the Chinese leader conveyed thanks on behalf of the Chinese government, the ruling Communist Party, and the Chinese people.
Xi said that Kim, his wife Ri Sol Ju, along with North Korean officials and citizens, had extended a warm welcome to the Chinese delegation. He noted that the reception reflected the longstanding friendship that has connected the neighboring socialist nations for decades.
The Chinese president also stated that he and Kim engaged in wide-ranging discussions covering issues of shared concern and reached several significant understandings during their meetings.
Referring to the results of the talks, Xi said they added “new contents of the times” to the relationship between the two countries. He added that the discussions highlighted a mutual determination to expand cooperation, support development efforts, and maintain peace and stability in the region.
Xi further noted that he was pleased with the achievements of the visit and expressed confidence that relations between Beijing and Pyongyang had entered a “new historic journey.”
He also said he looked forward to meeting Kim again in the future and pledged continued efforts to deepen cooperation between the two nations while contributing to broader peace and development initiatives.
Xi returned to Beijing on Tuesday after completing a rare two-day state visit to Pyongyang. During the trip, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and advancing cooperation into what Xi described as a “new era.”
The visit marked Xi’s first trip to North Korea in nearly seven years.
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