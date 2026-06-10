Chatgpt Before Doctor? Over Half Of UAE Residents Use AI For Health Decisions

More than half of UAE residents are turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to help manage their health, according to a new global survey that found the country among the world's leading adopters of AI in healthcare.

The 2026 Edelman Trust Barometer Special Report: Trust and Health found that 59 per cent of respondents in the UAE use AI to manage their health, higher than the global average of 35 per cent.

The findings suggest that AI tools are becoming part of everyday healthcare decisions, whether people are looking up symptoms, seeking health information, understanding medical conditions, or exploring treatment options.

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At the same time, trust in doctors remains remarkably strong. The survey found that 89 per cent of UAE respondents trust their doctor to tell them the truth about health issues and how to protect public health.

Researchers said the findings show that trust in technology and trust in medical professionals are not competing. Instead, many people are using AI as an additional source of information while continuing to rely on doctors for medical advice and treatment.

The report also found that UAE residents are among the most confident in making informed health decisions. Around 70 per cent of respondents said they feel confident in finding health information and making decisions about their healthcare.

Confidence in health institutions was also notably high. Nine in ten respondents, or 90 per cent, said they trust local and national health authorities, compared with a global average of 69 per cent.

According to the report, this strong level of trust creates favourable conditions for the adoption of new healthcare technologies and innovations across the country.

The survey suggests that the UAE may be offering an early glimpse of how healthcare could evolve, with patients becoming more informed, doctors remaining trusted sources of medical guidance, and technology playing a growing role in everyday health decisions.

The report surveyed more than 16,000 respondents across 16 countries between February and March this year. The broader Edelman Trust Barometer surveyed nearly 34,000 people across 28 countries.

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