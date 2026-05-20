Passengers Hail Redevelopment Of Assam's Majbat Railway Station Under Amrit Bharat Scheme

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 20 (IANS) Majbat Railway Station in Assam's Udalguri district has been comprehensively redeveloped under the Centre's Amrit Bharat Railway Station Scheme. Passengers expressed happiness over the upgraded facilities and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the transformation.

Equipped with modern infrastructure, enhanced passenger amenities, digital services and an upgraded architectural design, the revamped station is likely to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister in the coming days.

The redeveloped station now includes several upgraded facilities aimed at improving passenger convenience and travel experience. Key additions include a modern station building, spacious circulating and parking areas, a newly constructed Foot Over Bridge (FOB) for easier access between platforms, and improved waiting halls for passengers.

Passengers speaking to IANS appreciated the transformation of the station and praised the Centre for introducing modern facilities such as air-conditioned waiting rooms, better seating arrangements and improved drinking water facilities.

A passenger said the condition of the station had improved significantly compared to earlier years.

“Compared to before, more seating arrangements have been provided. Clean drinking water filters have been installed. Fans and other facilities have been arranged, which are much better than before. Cleanliness at the station has also improved a lot compared to earlier,” the passenger said.

Another commuter highlighted the newly built infrastructure and additional services introduced at the station under the redevelopment project.

“A new building, a new entrance gate, and a newly developed platform have been built at Majbat Railway Station. Additionally, lifts, Wi-Fi facilities and other things have been brought in to redevelop this station. New trains will also stop here. After PM Modi came to power, the city has seen significant development compared to earlier. Our tourism has increased, the businessmen here are happy because they are able to sell their products more efficiently, and people are also getting several other benefits,” the passenger told IANS.

Another passenger remarked that the railway station has undergone a complete transformation and credited the Prime Minister's initiatives for the changes.

“The station looks very beautiful and has become very modern. Facilities have improved from every side. Business has improved... There are lights, lifts, and every kind of facility. It has become like an airport. I credit PM Modi for all these initiatives,” he said.

A local also said that the redevelopment would bring long-term benefits to the town and improve overall connectivity and convenience for travellers.

“The station has developed a lot. Earlier, there were not so many facilities, but now there are many facilities, including proper drinking water. Compared to before, it is much more developed now. Now, we are very happy; it will benefit the city a lot,” another passenger said.

The redevelopment of Majbat Railway Station forms part of a larger national initiative to modernise railway infrastructure across the country. Under the Amrit Bharat Railway Station Scheme, 50 railway stations in Assam are being redeveloped with a focus on passenger convenience, improved accessibility and modern facilities.

The initiative also includes provisions for free Wi-Fi services, upgraded passenger information systems, executive lounges and cleanliness improvements, while simultaneously promoting local businesses through the 'One Station One Product' initiative.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is currently reshaping railway infrastructure across Assam and the wider northeast region under the jurisdiction of the Northeast Frontier Railway.

A total of 92 railway stations have been identified for redevelopment within the Northeast Frontier Railway zone, out of which 60 stations are being upgraded under the scheme. These include 50 stations in Assam, four in Tripura, and one station each in Sikkim, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland.