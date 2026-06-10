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Iran Urges FIFA Intervention After Loss of World Cup Ticket Allocation
(MENAFN) Iran's football governing body has said that the United States has withdrawn the ticket allocation originally designated for Iranian supporters at the upcoming World Cup, preventing the federation from distributing tickets through its established sales system.
According to reports, the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran stated on Tuesday that FIFA rules and customary tournament procedures reserve 8% of the ticket capacity for each match for the participating national federations. This arrangement enables supporters to obtain tickets through an official process managed in cooperation with their respective football associations.
The federation said it had already launched ticket sales through its official platform for Iran’s World Cup matches against New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt after receiving its assigned allocation, according to reports.
However, the federation stated that the allocation previously granted to Iran was subsequently withdrawn. As a result, officials said they are currently unable to provide fans of the national team with tickets through official channels.
According to reports, numerous Iranian supporters had already organized travel plans and preparations to attend the tournament based on the ticket distribution process that had been publicly announced earlier. The federation has called on FIFA to address the issue and ensure that Iranian fans can access tickets through the established system.
According to reports, the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran stated on Tuesday that FIFA rules and customary tournament procedures reserve 8% of the ticket capacity for each match for the participating national federations. This arrangement enables supporters to obtain tickets through an official process managed in cooperation with their respective football associations.
The federation said it had already launched ticket sales through its official platform for Iran’s World Cup matches against New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt after receiving its assigned allocation, according to reports.
However, the federation stated that the allocation previously granted to Iran was subsequently withdrawn. As a result, officials said they are currently unable to provide fans of the national team with tickets through official channels.
According to reports, numerous Iranian supporters had already organized travel plans and preparations to attend the tournament based on the ticket distribution process that had been publicly announced earlier. The federation has called on FIFA to address the issue and ensure that Iranian fans can access tickets through the established system.
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