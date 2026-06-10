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Britain Tests AI-Powered Court Technology to Improve Case Processing
(MENAFN) The UK government has launched pilot projects exploring the use of artificial intelligence within the Crown Court system as part of wider efforts to modernize judicial processes and reduce mounting case delays.
Under the initiative, several technology-driven solutions will be evaluated, including AI-based legal support tools intended to assist lawyers and court personnel with time-consuming tasks such as reviewing legal materials, conducting research and analyzing case information.
According to reports, the Ministry of Justice said the new systems will be created through cooperation between legal specialists and AI developers in the UK. The program also includes improvements to digital case management platforms designed to help cases move through the court system more efficiently.
Officials said the technology will undergo testing in carefully supervised environments before any potential introduction into Crown Courts. The trials will be conducted under rigorous safety and ethical requirements to ensure the tools meet the standards expected by judges and legal practitioners.
Alongside these developments, judges are set to gain access to a separate AI platform that can help identify cases that are ready for trial and group similar hearings together. The objective is to streamline court operations and make more effective use of available judicial resources.
"Artificial intelligence has the power to transform how we live, work, and govern for the better," Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy said in a statement.
Under the initiative, several technology-driven solutions will be evaluated, including AI-based legal support tools intended to assist lawyers and court personnel with time-consuming tasks such as reviewing legal materials, conducting research and analyzing case information.
According to reports, the Ministry of Justice said the new systems will be created through cooperation between legal specialists and AI developers in the UK. The program also includes improvements to digital case management platforms designed to help cases move through the court system more efficiently.
Officials said the technology will undergo testing in carefully supervised environments before any potential introduction into Crown Courts. The trials will be conducted under rigorous safety and ethical requirements to ensure the tools meet the standards expected by judges and legal practitioners.
Alongside these developments, judges are set to gain access to a separate AI platform that can help identify cases that are ready for trial and group similar hearings together. The objective is to streamline court operations and make more effective use of available judicial resources.
"Artificial intelligence has the power to transform how we live, work, and govern for the better," Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy said in a statement.
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