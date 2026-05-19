INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Mimedx Group, Inc. - MDXG

The investigation concerns whether MiMedx and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 29, 2026, MiMedx issued a press release reporting its financial results for the first quarter of 2026. Among other items, MiMedx reported non-GAAP earnings per share of -$0.05, missing consensus estimates by $0.01, and revenue of $59 million, missing consensus estimates by $6.8 million and representing a 33.1% year-over-year decrease. CEO Joseph H. Capper said that“[t]he first quarter of 2026 was adversely impacted as new Medicare reimbursement policies in the advanced wound care space went into effect at the start of the year and led to significant confusion across the industry in nearly every care setting” and that“as a result of disruption in the wound care market, we are lowering full-year 2026 net sales expectations to a range of $260 to $290 million.”

On this news, MiMedx's stock price fell $0.32 per share, or 9.26%, to close at $3.09 per share on April 29, 2026.

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Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980