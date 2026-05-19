Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) On Behalf Of Azenta Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired stock in Azenta and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Azenta, Inc. (“Azenta” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:AZTA) on behalf of Azenta stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Azenta has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On May 5, 2026, Azenta announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 and revised its full-year guidance. Among other disclosures, the Company stated that its second quarter performance“fell short” of expectations, citing“both execution gaps and a more cautious demand environment.” Azenta also disclosed that the quarter's results were affected by“costs related to Automated Stores rework” and that it had recorded a $149 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge during the quarter. Additionally, the Company lowered its fiscal 2026 outlook, stating that it now expected organic revenue to range from a decline of approximately 2% to growth of 1%, compared to its previous guidance of 3% to 5% growth. Azenta further reduced its adjusted EBITDA margin outlook and announced that it was extending the timeline for achieving its long-range plan targets from 2028 to 2029. Following this news, Azenta's share price fell by $6.23 per share, or approximately 25%, declining from $24.61 per share on May 5, 2026 to close at $18.38 per share on May 6, 2026.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Azenta shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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