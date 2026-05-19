Carlyle Credit Income Fund Announces Second Quarter Financial Results And Declares Monthly Common And Preferred Dividends
|Security
|Amount per Share
|Record Dates
|Payable Dates
| Common Stock
| $0.06
|June 17, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|July 21, 2026
|July 31, 2026
|August 19, 2026
|August 31, 2026
CCIF is also pleased to announce the declaration of dividends on shares of the Fund's 7.375% Series D Term Preferred Shares of $0.1536 per share for June, July, and August 2026.
|Security
|Amount per Share
|Record Dates
|Payable Dates
| Series D Preferred Shares
|June 17, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|July 21, 2026
|July 31, 2026
|August 19, 2026
|August 31, 2026
Conference Call
The Fund will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, to discuss its second quarter financial results. Please register for the conference call here. The conference call information will also be available via a link on Carlyle Credit Income Fund's website and the recording will be available on our website soon after the call's completion.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
On a supplemental basis, we are disclosing Adjusted Net Investment Income Per Common Share and Core Net Investment Income Per Common Share, which are calculated and presented on a basis other than in accordance with GAAP (“non-GAAP”). We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally to analyze and evaluate financial results and performance, and we believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors gauging the quality of the Fund's financial performance, identifying trends in its results and providing meaningful period-to-period comparisons. The presentation of this non-GAAP measure is not intended to be a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation.
About Carlyle Credit Income Fund
Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE: CCIF) is an externally managed closed-end fund focused on investing in primarily equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”). The CLOs are collateralized by a portfolio consisting primarily of U.S. senior secured loans with a large number of distinct underlying borrowers across various industry sectors. CCIF is externally managed by Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management L.L.C. (“CGCIM”), an SEC-registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of Carlyle. CCIF draws upon the significant scale and resources of Carlyle as one of the world's largest CLO managers.
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CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“anticipates,”“believes,”“expects,”“intends,”“will,”“should,”“may,”“plans,”“continue,”“believes,”“seeks,”“estimates,”“would,”“could,”“targets,”“projects,”“outlook,”“potential,”“predicts” and variations of these words and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss our plans, strategies, prospects and expectations concerning our business, operating results, financial condition and other similar matters. We believe that it is important to communicate our future expectations to our investors. There may be events in the future, however, that we are not able to predict accurately or control. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which we make it. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ, possibly materially from our expectations, include, but are not limited to, the risks, uncertainties and other factors we identify in the sections entitled“Risk Factors” and“Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and it is not possible for us to predict or identify all of them. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Contacts:
|Investors:
|Media:
|Joseph Castilla
|Ben Howard
| +1 (866) 277-8243
| +1 (914) 552-4281
|...
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