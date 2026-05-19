Investornewsbreaks Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) Receives FDA Support For HARMONIC(TM) Trial Amendments In Never-Smoker NSCLC

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration raised no objections to proposed protocol amendments for the ongoing Phase 2 HARMONIC(TM) trial evaluating LP-300 in never-smokers with advanced non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma. The company said the FDA's written response to its Type C meeting request provides a clearer regulatory path forward for the program, including a strategy focused on the EGFR exon 21 L858R-mutant never-smoker population, where emerging data suggest LP-300 may offer differentiated benefit in combination with standard chemotherapy following kinase inhibitor treatment failure.

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ABOUT LANTERN PHARMA INC.

Lantern Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRN) is a clinical-stage precision oncology company leveraging AI, machine learning, and its proprietary RADR(R) platform to transform the development of cancer therapies. Lantern's clinical pipeline includes LP-184 (acylfulvene), LP-284 (a TC-NER targeting compound in hematologic and solid tumors), and LP-300 (cisplatin/ethacraplatin analog), which is being evaluated in the HARMONIC Phase 2 trial in never-smoker patients with relapsed advanced lung adenocarcinoma following TKI treatment. LP-184 is also being developed for pediatric CNS cancers through Starlight Therapeutics, Lantern's wholly owned CNS-focused subsidiary. withZeta, Lantern's multi-agentic AI co-scientist platform, is now commercially available as a subscription-based research platform for the global biomedical and drug development community, representing a new revenue stream for the Company. Lantern operates an AI Center of Excellence in Bengaluru, India and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

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