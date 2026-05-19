HH The Amir Receives The Korean Ambassador On The Occasion Of The End Of His Term

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness The Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received at his office in the Amiri Diwan today Yun Hyunsoo, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, who called on His Highness to bid farewell on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the country.

His Highness the Amir wished the ambassador success in his future duties and further growth and prosperity in relations between the two friendly countries.

For his part, the ambassador expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Amir and to the officials in the country for the co-operation he received, which contributed to the success of his work in the country.

QATAR republic of korea Amiri Diwan